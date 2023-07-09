Previous
Swing bridge at Latchford by wendystout
Swing bridge at Latchford

Taken on Saturday but I only got chance to download today, the view on the River Mersey as the bridge swings open to allow us through… as this is my hometown it was great to be on the boat rather than stuck in the traffic as so often happens 🤣🤣
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
carol white ace
Great capture
July 9th, 2023  
Madeleine Pennock
Fascinating!
July 9th, 2023  
