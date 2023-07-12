Sign up
Previous
193 / 365
Out with the old and in with the new
Delighted with the new window frames 8 in and 16 to go 🪟
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
3
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
193
photos
27
followers
54
following
52% complete
View this month »
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
12th July 2023 9:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Interesting. Trying to imagine where all 16 are
July 12th, 2023
kali
ace
a lovely framed view
July 12th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautifully framed scene
July 12th, 2023
