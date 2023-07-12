Previous
Out with the old and in with the new by wendystout
Out with the old and in with the new

Delighted with the new window frames 8 in and 16 to go 🪟
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Suzanne ace
Interesting. Trying to imagine where all 16 are
July 12th, 2023  
kali ace
a lovely framed view
July 12th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautifully framed scene
July 12th, 2023  
