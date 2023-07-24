Previous
My first tripod by wendystout
205 / 365

My first tripod

Feeling very professional 🤣🤣 bought my first tripod 2nd hand from the lady who has helped me with my camera… looking forward to getting out with it 📸
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
love its colour what make is it???
July 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise