Previous
205 / 365
My first tripod
Feeling very professional 🤣🤣 bought my first tripod 2nd hand from the lady who has helped me with my camera… looking forward to getting out with it 📸
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
1
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
205
photos
27
followers
58
following
56% complete
View this month »
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th July 2023 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
love its colour what make is it???
July 24th, 2023
