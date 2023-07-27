Previous
Long overdue by wendystout
208 / 365

Long overdue

This special lady has been a friend for over 40 years… we have so much history but sadly not seen each other in 3 years… it will take more than tonight to catch up but it feels like no time had passed since we were together….
27th July 2023

Wendy Stout

