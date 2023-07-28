Previous
Finally Finished for Friday by wendystout
Finally Finished for Friday

Just a few ends to sew in and a good blocking and I can’t wait to wear it… just over a year since I started it but kept getting distracted with other projects 🧶💕
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Judith Johnson ace
It looks great - enjoy!
July 28th, 2023  
