Try not to kill these by wendystout
212 / 365

Try not to kill these

I’m renown for not being able to look after plants… I did manage to keep the 4 cactus 🌵 before these alive for a year but recently they died… don’t know why but I bought some new plants today so wish them luck 🍀
31st July 2023

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I'm a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
58% complete

kali ace
cute ones
August 1st, 2023  
