Previous
212 / 365
Try not to kill these
I’m renown for not being able to look after plants… I did manage to keep the 4 cactus 🌵 before these alive for a year but recently they died… don’t know why but I bought some new plants today so wish them luck 🍀
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
1
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
kali
ace
cute ones
August 1st, 2023
