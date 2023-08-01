Sign up
Previous
213 / 365
Gym buddies
So lovely to see these ladies today… we used to spend a lot of time at the gym together pre covid but life moves on… such a lot to catch up on 💕
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Views
4
365
iPhone 14 Pro
1st August 2023 5:39pm
