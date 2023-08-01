Previous
Gym buddies by wendystout
Gym buddies

So lovely to see these ladies today… we used to spend a lot of time at the gym together pre covid but life moves on… such a lot to catch up on 💕
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Wendy Stout

