Big Kid by wendystout
Big Kid

When your big kid is more chuffed than his kids 🤣🤣 This game was Tom’s favourite board game when he was young… lovely memories of spending hours playing before the age of computer gaming… his kids are in for a treat if he lets them play 🤣🤣
15th August 2023

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
