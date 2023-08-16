Previous
Minton Floor Reveal by wendystout
Minton Floor Reveal

Beautiful floor revealed for a couple of weeks, St George’s Hall in Liverpool
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Korcsog Károly
This is really beautiful! Very nice capture!
August 16th, 2023  
