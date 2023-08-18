Sign up
Previous
230 / 365
Grass is always greener on the other side
Had to laugh when I looked out of the window today… the lovely friendly Dexter cows in the field at the side of our house… all were trying to eat the grass on the other side of the fence 🤦♀️
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
1
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
230
photos
26
followers
58
following
63% complete
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th August 2023 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
carol white
ace
Nicely captured pastoral scene
August 18th, 2023
