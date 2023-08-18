Previous
Grass is always greener on the other side by wendystout
230 / 365

Grass is always greener on the other side

Had to laugh when I looked out of the window today… the lovely friendly Dexter cows in the field at the side of our house… all were trying to eat the grass on the other side of the fence 🤦‍♀️
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
carol white ace
Nicely captured pastoral scene
August 18th, 2023  
