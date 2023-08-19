Previous
Swatching fabrics by wendystout
Swatching fabrics

I love doing this 💕choosing new fabrics for curtains, blinds and cushions…. Living room makeover. Final decision next week so I will leave it in the room for the next few days to decide if this is my favourite
