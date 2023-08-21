Previous
Welcome home by wendystout
233 / 365

Welcome home

Always a welcome sight coming home to warm home knowing a hot bubbly bath awaits after my evening Zumba class… it was wet and cold tonight and noticeably much darker… nights are drawing in and I feel we haven’t had a summer
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
63% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of your beautiful home, love the welcoming light upstairs.
August 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely home and welcoming lights
August 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great welcoming shot
August 22nd, 2023  
