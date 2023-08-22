Previous
Happy flowers by wendystout
234 / 365

Happy flowers

I love sunflowers 🌻 they look so happy, bought some today for my Sister and Auntie too, who we will visit tomorrow…. Spreading the cheer 🌻🌻🌻
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Suzanne ace
Great welcoming bouquet
August 22nd, 2023  
