Oh what a beautiful morning by wendystout
237 / 365

Oh what a beautiful morning

Lovely start to the day… my route walking to my Stretch class… I absolutely love days like this 🧘‍♀️very good for the soul
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Wendy Stout

