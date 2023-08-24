Sign up
236 / 365
Holiday Slipover Finished
Pretty chuffed with my first attempt at a crochet garment…. It’s a cover up for a swimsuit but not quite brave enough to subject you to that 🤣🤣 but I think it will be perfect for my next holiday in the sun 😎
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
1
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Suzanne
ace
Well done!
August 24th, 2023
