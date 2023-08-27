Previous
Check out those shades 😎 by wendystout
239 / 365

Check out those shades 😎

Happy bank holiday weekend… freebie shades 😎 with the beer 🍻
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
65% complete

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice fun shot and yellow shades
August 27th, 2023  
