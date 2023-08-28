Previous
Patterns by wendystout
240 / 365

Patterns

This week’s theme is patterns… I love the detail in these happy flowers 🌻🌻🌻
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise