New window seat

A long awaited new bench cushion for the window seat…. A long story behind this one 🤣🤣 suffice to say Bill is now loving his new place to relax ☺️…. Makes me laugh as he wasn’t convinced about a window seat and now I can’t get him off it… no chance now with this gorgeous cushion 🤣🤣 I think this renovation has been a success 🥰