Latchford Locks by wendystout
328 / 365

Latchford Locks

I couldn’t resist stopping at the Locks to capture the beautiful sky after dropping Bill and his mate at the pub… I was just wishing I had my camera with me so it was on my phone and I haven’t edited it I thought it was rather nice as it was
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
It's perfect as it is!! What a lovely scene
November 24th, 2023  
