Previous
329 / 365
First frost of the season
A chilly one today but some lovely sunshine ☀️
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
1
1
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I'm a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
329
photos
30
followers
66
following
90% complete
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
25th November 2023 12:00pm
Babs
ace
Looks chilly. Frost looks gorgeous but too cold for me.
November 25th, 2023
