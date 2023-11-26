Previous
Big job broke out by wendystout
330 / 365

Big job broke out

Decided to try to finish a blanket I started over 2 years ago… I was put off construction as I don’t like sewing so trying to crochet together… could take some time 🤣🤣 it’s keeping my lap very warm
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
90% complete

