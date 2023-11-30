Sign up
Previous
334 / 365
Another chilly day
Taken on our lane overlooking the golf course… too cold 🥶 for anyone out playing golf ⛳️
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
2
2
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
334
photos
30
followers
66
following
91% complete
View this month »
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
30th November 2023 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Gosh, it’s such a beautiful capture, quite perfect
November 30th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Beautiful. And it does look chilly!
November 30th, 2023
