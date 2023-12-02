Previous
Last day at the races this year by wendystout
336 / 365

Last day at the races this year

It was a chilly 🥶 one today at Bangor on Dee races… great day with lovely company from our village an annual day trip to the races… just 1 win for me but it covered my bets for the day 🤣🤣 last of the big spenders
2nd December 2023

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
