Having fun wreath making by wendystout
345 / 365

Having fun wreath making

Great evening with my sister making our Christmas wreaths… we decided to do this together and go for a meal first as our Christmas present to each other rather than buy gifts 🎁 it was a lovely evening
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Wendy Stout

