345 / 365
Having fun wreath making
Great evening with my sister making our Christmas wreaths… we decided to do this together and go for a meal first as our Christmas present to each other rather than buy gifts 🎁 it was a lovely evening
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
