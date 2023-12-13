Previous
It’s a wrap!!! by wendystout
It’s a wrap!!!

Finally finished after 2 years….sat waiting to be constructed for most of that… it’s so soft and cozy and I’m absolutely loving it 🥰
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Beverley ace
It’s absolutely beautiful!!!! I looove it!
December 13th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Gosh Wendy that looks complicated and it's beautiful
December 13th, 2023  
julia ace
Wow.. stunning..
December 13th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
honestly that is one of the nicest I've seen!
December 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful work!
December 13th, 2023  
