Previous
347 / 365
It’s a wrap!!!
Finally finished after 2 years….sat waiting to be constructed for most of that… it’s so soft and cozy and I’m absolutely loving it 🥰
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone15,2
Taken
13th December 2023 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
It’s absolutely beautiful!!!! I looove it!
December 13th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Gosh Wendy that looks complicated and it's beautiful
December 13th, 2023
julia
ace
Wow.. stunning..
December 13th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
honestly that is one of the nicest I've seen!
December 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful work!
December 13th, 2023
