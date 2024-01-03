Previous
Betwixmas finished by wendystout
Betwixmas finished

Betwixmas is that quiet time between Christmas and New Year… so my little project which was a gift 🎁 to myself 🤣🤣
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Dawn ace
Looks lovely
January 3rd, 2024  
