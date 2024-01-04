Sign up
Previous
Photo 369
Same place month 1
My local camera club challenge to take a picture at the same place each month to see the changes in seasons… here we go
It’s a local reservoir in Appleton Cheshire
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
2
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
369
photos
38
followers
71
following
101% complete
View this month »
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th January 2024 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Liz Gooster
That sounds like such a good idea! You’ve got me thinking now Wendy about a local spot to do the same myself.
January 4th, 2024
JackieR
ace
What a great challenge and theme.
Wendy if you tag them with the same tag, you (and I!) can see the changes over the year on one screen.
January 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Wendy if you tag them with the same tag, you (and I!) can see the changes over the year on one screen.