Same place month 1 by wendystout
Photo 369

Same place month 1

My local camera club challenge to take a picture at the same place each month to see the changes in seasons… here we go
It’s a local reservoir in Appleton Cheshire
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Liz Gooster
That sounds like such a good idea! You’ve got me thinking now Wendy about a local spot to do the same myself.
January 4th, 2024  
JackieR ace
What a great challenge and theme.
Wendy if you tag them with the same tag, you (and I!) can see the changes over the year on one screen.
January 4th, 2024  
