Previous
Photo 370
From the top of the hill
View over my home town… and the industrial building in the centre was the start of my 35 year long career with Unilever which started here and became a global job 💕 sad to see it is ready now to be demolished
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
0
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
