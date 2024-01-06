Previous
Break the rules by wendystout
Photo 371

Break the rules

Photo challenge… to break the photography rules… do not shoot directly into the sun and don’t centre the image use rule of thirds 🤣🤣 it was fun but harder than I thought it would be
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
101% complete

