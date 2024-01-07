Sign up
Previous
Photo 372
Frosty and bright
Just a perfect start to the day so happy the rain has stopped for now 😊
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
6
3
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can't believe that I'm now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it's been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
372
photos
38
followers
71
following
101% complete
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th January 2024 9:01am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Raymond Brettschneider
ace
Lovely reflection on the water
January 7th, 2024
carol white
ace
Beautiful
January 7th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
doesn't that look amazing!
January 7th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Spectacular!
January 7th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
January 7th, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
What a beautiful image!
January 7th, 2024
