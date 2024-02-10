Previous
Beautiful evening by wendystout
Beautiful evening

The light this evening was really lovely… a nice bright day after a chilly start… I haven’t been out to enjoy it as I’ve been busy packing 🧳🧳 2 more sleeps !!
Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
