Photo 407
Difference a day makes 🤦♀️
After a beautiful evening yesterday… a foggy and grey day… never mind sunshine ☀️ I’m coming for you
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Kathy
ace
The fog and mist don't detract from this view at all.
February 11th, 2024
