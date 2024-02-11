Previous
Difference a day makes 🤦‍♀️ by wendystout
Photo 407

Difference a day makes 🤦‍♀️

After a beautiful evening yesterday… a foggy and grey day… never mind sunshine ☀️ I’m coming for you
Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Kathy ace
The fog and mist don't detract from this view at all.
February 11th, 2024  
