Reflecting in the Skybar by wendystout
Photo 410

Reflecting in the Skybar

Enjoying the sights of Melbourne from the top of the skybar… 88 floors up… tried to take some pictures but a lot of reflections… but I liked the effects of this one and decided to include as my picture for today
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Wendy Stout

Babs ace
I like the effect too fav
February 14th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Very cool!
February 14th, 2024  
