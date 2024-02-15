Previous
Ladybug
Enjoying the street art in Melbourne…
I didn’t know that the Japanese call ladybirds ladybugs…. 🐞 most people think they’re lucky but in Japan they are unlucky as they see the 7 spots as the 7 sorrows of life.. so Bill tells me 🤣🤣
Corinne C ace
A fantastic collage so colorful!
February 14th, 2024  
