Stitches across Ditches by wendystout
Photo 416

Stitches across Ditches

Weather wasn’t great today we are crossing the ditch ( I have only recently heard this phrase 🤣🤣) in the Tasman Sea heading to New Zealand, so a day of crafting for me and hoping for better weather to come
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
