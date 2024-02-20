Sign up
Photo 416
Stitches across Ditches
Weather wasn’t great today we are crossing the ditch ( I have only recently heard this phrase 🤣🤣) in the Tasman Sea heading to New Zealand, so a day of crafting for me and hoping for better weather to come
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
417
photos
40
followers
74
following
114% complete
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th February 2024 10:50am
