I’m still standing by wendystout
I’m still standing

Tasman bridge at 6am this morning as we were leaving Hobart… thankfully our captain 🚢 didn’t make the same mistake as the captain of the ship in 1975 which crashed into the bridge causing it to collapse
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Wendy Stout

Fabulous capture of this beautiful sight, love the lights and reflections.
February 19th, 2024  
Beautiful shot!
February 19th, 2024  
Good job you have got a capable captain, and the bridge is still standing.

Have a safe journey across the ditch. Hope the storms have passed now.
February 19th, 2024  
