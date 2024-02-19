Sign up
Photo 415
I’m still standing
Tasman bridge at 6am this morning as we were leaving Hobart… thankfully our captain 🚢 didn’t make the same mistake as the captain of the ship in 1975 which crashed into the bridge causing it to collapse
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
3
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful sight, love the lights and reflections.
February 19th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Beautiful shot!
February 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
Good job you have got a capable captain, and the bridge is still standing.
Have a safe journey across the ditch. Hope the storms have passed now.
February 19th, 2024
