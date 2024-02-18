Sign up
Previous
Photo 414
Heaven to Betsy
Well actually Iron Pot Lighthouse off Betsy Island near Hobart in Tasmania… great trip out on a Rib around the rugged coastline …. Weather has been fantastic but in B&W it looks quite broody… storm due tonight
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
1
1
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
414
photos
39
followers
73
following
113% complete
View this month »
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
414
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
18th February 2024 2:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
I lived on Bruny Island for quite some years so I know Iron Pot well. Great shot
February 18th, 2024
