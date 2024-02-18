Previous
Heaven to Betsy by wendystout
Heaven to Betsy

Well actually Iron Pot Lighthouse off Betsy Island near Hobart in Tasmania… great trip out on a Rib around the rugged coastline …. Weather has been fantastic but in B&W it looks quite broody… storm due tonight
Wendy Stout

Suzanne ace
I lived on Bruny Island for quite some years so I know Iron Pot well. Great shot
February 18th, 2024  
