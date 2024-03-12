Previous
Dancing in the shadows by wendystout
Photo 437

Dancing in the shadows

We were treated to a fabulous show this evening, the prince of violin 🎻 Patrick Roberts fresh from his tour with Sting played some fantastic hits… great talent
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise