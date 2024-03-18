Previous
A day in the life of Bali by wendystout
A day in the life of Bali

Embracing Batik sarongs visiting temples, dodging scooters and seeing the Batik process… we have had a whirlwind tour of this little island bursting with culture.
Catching up with my 365 while waiting for the check in for our flight ✈️ to open
Diana ace
A fabulous collage, I love Bali!
March 18th, 2024  
