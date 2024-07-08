Sign up
Getting comfy
Someone is enjoying the big cushion… it’s difficult to get good pictures of a black dog 🐶 but I think he’s looking pretty good… I’m going to have a go tomorrow with my proper camera
8th July 2024
Wendy Stout
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Beverley
He’s soooo cute! Gorgeous photo
July 9th, 2024
GaryW
Those eyes are so captivating!
July 9th, 2024
