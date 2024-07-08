Previous
Next
Getting comfy by wendystout
Photo 511

Getting comfy

Someone is enjoying the big cushion… it’s difficult to get good pictures of a black dog 🐶 but I think he’s looking pretty good… I’m going to have a go tomorrow with my proper camera
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
He’s soooo cute! Gorgeous photo
July 9th, 2024  
GaryW
Those eyes are so captivating!
July 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise