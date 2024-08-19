Previous
Omen of good luck 🤣🤣 by wendystout
Photo 553

Omen of good luck 🤣🤣

Another picture from yesterday’s visit to Crosby and the Antony Gormley installation Another Place… it’s supposed to be an omen of good luck to have a bird land in your head 🤣🤣
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
His works are always very eye-catching. This is a super shot
August 19th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic capture!
August 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise