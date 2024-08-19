Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 553
Omen of good luck 🤣🤣
Another picture from yesterday’s visit to Crosby and the Antony Gormley installation Another Place… it’s supposed to be an omen of good luck to have a bird land in your head 🤣🤣
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
553
photos
42
followers
75
following
151% complete
View this month »
546
547
548
549
550
551
552
553
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th August 2024 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
His works are always very eye-catching. This is a super shot
August 19th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Fantastic capture!
August 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close