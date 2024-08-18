Sign up
Previous
Photo 552
Another Place
Crosby Beach and Antony Gormley’s installation Another Place… statues in the sea… a lovely first visit to the beach for Zeus
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
2
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
552
photos
42
followers
75
following
151% complete
View this month »
545
546
547
548
549
550
551
552
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th August 2024 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Zeus is so cute!
August 18th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I loved that installation
August 18th, 2024
