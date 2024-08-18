Previous
Another Place by wendystout
Photo 552

Another Place

Crosby Beach and Antony Gormley’s installation Another Place… statues in the sea… a lovely first visit to the beach for Zeus
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Zeus is so cute!
August 18th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I loved that installation
August 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise