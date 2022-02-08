Sign up
90 / 365
flower
Small flowers in the park.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
2
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
90
photos
14
followers
9
following
24% complete
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
8th February 2022 2:35pm
Tags
#flower
Dianne
These are really pretty.
February 8th, 2022
Diana
ace
They are lovely, beautiful shot and colours.
February 8th, 2022
