look-out by wh2021
look-out

A man sat on the trigonometric point looking out to the sea while another man down below him fishing. The scene was so calm and relaxing.
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Diana ace
What a wonderful spot sit and watch. Lovely capture and mood.
February 9th, 2022  
