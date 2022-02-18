Previous
Bee by wh2021
100 / 365

Bee

Sunny day again today and it is nice to take some shots in the nearby park. Found some bees who are working hard as well.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
27% complete

Photo Details

