101 / 365
deserted pier
All day raining today. Take the view of the deserted pier during raining and using long exposure. However, the effect of long exposure for the rainy day does not work in this photo.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
0
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
project 365-2021-2
#landscape
,
#b&w;
