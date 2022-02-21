Previous
S. mammosum by wh2021
S. mammosum

This fruit has a very meaningful name called "Five Generations in the Same Family".
21st February 2022

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Diana ace
How very intiguing, they look beautiful. Love shot and beautiful bowls.
February 21st, 2022  
