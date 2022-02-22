Sign up
Three-in-a-row
It is all day rain and dark today. Forecast for tomorrow afternoon will be clear sky. This shot is taken under a shade. Due to back-lighting of the background, trees are dark. Used tone equalizer to lighten them up.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
#landscape
Diana
ace
What a lovely shot of the three great shapes all leaning in one direction. I take it they are growing in a windy spot.
February 22nd, 2022
