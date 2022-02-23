Previous
yellowish-green by wh2021
yellowish-green

Sunshine in the afternoon and it was fresh to go out for a walk. Saw this patch of yellowish green leaves in the park. Attempted to render it b&w but finally I pick the color one.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
