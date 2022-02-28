Previous
red leaves by wh2021
110 / 365

red leaves

It is a sunny day today. A short walk in the park and took a picture of this small patch of red leaves.
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Photo Details

Diana ace
These are so beautiful, lovely shot and wonderful light on them.
February 28th, 2022  
